SCCL coal supplies to Telangana plants rise 25 percent

HYDERABAD: Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) transported 299.4 lakh tonnes of coal in the first half of the current financial year, a 4% increase over the 287.6 lakh tonnes transported during the corresponding period last year, the company said on Thursday. Overburden removal also rose 11% during the six months ended September 30.

SCCL increased coal supplies to Telangana’s thermal power plants by 24.58% to 198.2 lakh tonnes from 159.1 lakh tonnes during the same period last year, the company said in a statement released on Thursday.

Supplies to Kothagudem Thermal Power Station rose 50.76% to 39.8 lakh tonnes from 26.4 lakh tonnes, while those to Yadadri Thermal Power Plant increased 57.67% to 33.9 lakh tonnes from 21.5 lakh tonnes. Supplies to Bhadradri Thermal Power Station, Manuguru, rose 25.13% to 24.4 lakh tonnes from 19.5 lakh tonnes, while Singareni Thermal Power Station received 26.6 lakh tonnes, up 27.27%.

Supplies to NTPC Telangana increased from 19.4 lakh tonnes to 25.3 lakh tonnes, while those to NTPC Ramagundam marginally declined from 43.5 lakh tonnes to 42.7 lakh tonnes, the statement added.