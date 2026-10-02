SIR notices: BLOs to visit electors, collect papers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Ruling out any further extension of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy on Thursday said that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) would visit electors who have received notices and collect the required documents from their homes.

The BLOs will upload the documents on the ECINet platform for consideration by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs (AEROs). Electors will not ordinarily be required to appear before EROs/AEROs for hearings. Hearings will be held only in exceptional cases, preferably online, and an elector may authorise an adult family member to appear on their behalf.

EROs have also been instructed to conduct local inquiries and take appropriate decisions in cases involving genuine electors who do not possess the required documents, the CEO said.

Helpdesks and special camps will be organised for people staying in night shelters, labour sites, homeless persons and other electors to facilitate the revision process.

The Declaration Form attached to Form-6 will apply only during the SIR period. Speaking orders will be required only where an ERO/AERO finds an elector ineligible. Special care will be taken in dealing with bulk Form-7 applications, Sudharshan Reddy said.

The status of disposal of notices will be displayed daily on ERO office notice boards and shared with political parties. Lists of claims and objections received in Forms 9, 10, 11, 11A and 11B will also be displayed every working day. The claims and objections will be uploaded on the CEO’s website for citizens to view and file objections.