Telangana Congress ensures social balance in MLC nominations, says MP Mallu Ravi

HYDERABAD: Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi on Thursday said that the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government focuses on providing representation to different social groups while nominating candidates to the Legislative Council.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, he said that when two MLAs’ quota MLC seats fell vacant after Revanth Reddy took over as chief minister, B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Balmoor Venkat were nominated to those two posts. Ravi, who also heads the TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee, said that during the second round of MLC nominations under the MLAs’ quota, representation was given to different communities — Addanki Dayakar, Shankar Naik and Vijayasanthi who are from the SC, ST and BC communities respectively.

Pointing out that no Reddy leader was nominated for those two MLAs’ quota MLC posts, he further said that when two seats under the Governor’s quota fell vacant, one was given to the minority leader Md Azharuddin and the other to Telangana movement leader Prof Kodandaram. Ravi also recalled that Anil Kumar Yadav was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

“The chief minister recognised the importance of Gen Z and its participation in politics. Hence opportunities were given to Balmoor Venkat and Anil Kumar Yadav,” he added.