Telangana government response sought on plea against Don Bosco School textbooks

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has sought instructions from the Government Pleader for School Education on a writ petition challenging the textbooks used by Don Bosco School and seeking enforcement of statutory and CBSE norms.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar sought instructions on a petition filed by Bolleddu Joshua, who contended that CBSE-affiliated schools were required to follow NCERT textbooks in accordance with CBSE bye-laws and the Right to Education Act, 2009. The petitioner sought directions to the CBSE to examine his complaint against the school and take appropriate action. He also sought exemplary costs of Rs 5 lakh against the school and Rs 10 lakh against the CBSE for alleged violations.

The petition seeks directions requiring schools to submit annual statements of accounts to the DEO and make them available in the public domain. It also seeks disclosure of tuition fees charged by private schools before the start of the academic year.

The petitioner further sought directions to ensure the constitution of School Management Committees, and Parent-Teacher Associations in accordance with applicable rules. He also sought enforcement of CBSE norms on digital fee payments, issuance of receipts and alleged additional charges for card payments. The petitioner has also challenged the constitutional validity of the provision relating to “user charges” under GO Ms No. 91, dated August 6, 2009, contending that it violates Articles 14 and 21-A of the Constitution.

The matter was adjourned by two weeks to enable the Government Pleader to obtain instructions.