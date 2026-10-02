Telangana Industrial proposals worth Rs 16,384 crore cleared

HYDERABAD: Telangana has approved industrial investment proposals worth Rs 16,384 crore in 2026-27 so far, surpassing the Rs 10,237 crore proposed during the entire previous financial year, according to Industries department data.

As many as 1,172 industrial units have been approved this year, involving Rs 16,384.5 crore in proposed investment and projected employment for 30,511 people. In 2025-26, 2,163 units were approved, involving Rs 10,237.08 crore and 51,029 projected jobs.

While fewer units have been approved so far this year, the proposed investment is substantially higher, with average investment per unit rising from about Rs 4.7 crore last year to Rs 13.9 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, Industries Commissioner and Director Nikhil Chakravarthi J attributed the increase to efforts to improve ease and speed of doing business, resolve investor issues and monitor pending matters.

Another 1,178 proposals involving Rs 79,031.96 crore and potential employment of 87,863 are under process. The pipeline could grow further as details of some major projects are yet to be updated, he said.

Data centres, aerospace and defence, pharmaceuticals, particularly contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), and biologics are seeing increased activity.

Cumulatively, Rangareddy accounts for the largest proposed industrial investment at Rs 60,857 crore, followed by Nalgonda (Rs 30,145 crore), Sangareddy (Rs 26,809 crore), Medchal (Rs 24,124 crore) and Bhadradri Kothagudem (Rs 21,903 crore).