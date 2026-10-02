Telangana launches common pass for Metro, RTC services; auto fares revised

HYDERABAD: The State government, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) on Friday launched a common pass that will allow commuters to use both Metro and RTC services, in a move aimed at making public transport more convenient.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Ministers Vivek Venkataswamy and Azharuddin, unveiled the Metro-RTC common pass. The government also issued an order revising auto-rickshaw fares.

As part of the launch, the Deputy Chief Minister purchased one-day RTC-Metro common passes for 15 Ministers, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The government, through G.O.Ms.No.46, revised auto-rickshaw fares across Telangana. The minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 30 for the first 1.6 km, followed by Rs 14 for every subsequent kilometre, while detention charges will be 75 paise per minute. A fare at 1.5 times the normal rate will apply between 11 pm and 5 am. Existing digital meters have been given three months to be reset to the revised tariff.

The common pass is intended to integrate RTC and Metro services, with the government planning to bring more modes of public transport onto a common digital platform in the future.