Telangana special officers to address senior citizens’ grievances

HYDERABAD: Stating that the state government is committed to ensuring the dignity, safety, health and financial security of senior citizens, Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar on Thursday announced a series of measures to strengthen welfare and protection mechanisms for the elderly.

Speaking at a state-level programme at Ravindra Bharathi to mark the International Day of Older Persons, the minister directed officials to designate a special officer in every district to address the grievances of senior citizens. The officers would monitor welfare schemes, protection of elderly persons’ rights and resolution of their problems, he said.

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also attended the programme.

According to the 2011 Census, there were 32.69 lakh senior citizens in Telangana.

A week-long programme, featuring awareness, medical and social welfare activities, was organised across the state from September 24.

The Aasara pension scheme currently provides Rs 2,016 a month to 15.60 lakh senior citizens, offering them a measure of financial security. The government is also providing cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme to reduce the financial burden of serious illnesses in old age. Thirty day-care centres have been established across the state, providing nutritious food, medical assistance and recreational activities free of cost. The government is also establishing old-age homes in phases across all 33 districts. Ten homes are currently operational, while 1,700 persons are proposed to be trained in geriatric caregiving.

Senior citizens’ organisations demanded a dedicated welfare corporation, free bus travel, special IDs, improved healthcare and stronger social security measures.

The ministers also felicitated individuals for their contributions to senior citizens’ welfare.