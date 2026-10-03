Breakfast scheme: Central kitchens to be operationalised in Telangana from December 9

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that all central kitchens for implementation of breakfast schemes for school students will be inaugurated across the state on December 9.

The state government is in the process of establishing these central kitchens with the objective of providing a nutritious breakfast to students of all government schools. The menu for this scheme will be finalised based on regional dietary habits.

Instructing the officials to complete the works on all central kitchens by November 30, the chief minister said that measures should be taken to facilitate student visits to these kitchens. All the kitchens will be linked to the Command and Control Centre for regular monitoring, he said.

Representatives of the Hare Krishna Foundation met the chief minister here on Friday. During the meeting, Junna Solar Systems Private Limited and Chain Labs India Private Limited signed an agreement with the Hare Krishna Foundation, in the presence of the chief minister, to support the breakfast scheme for government school students. The two companies collaborated to establish modern centralised community kitchens in Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad.