CM Revanth’s Padmasali promise heats up race for three nominated seats

HYDERABAD: With three nominated MLC posts from the Governor’s quota set to fall vacant in November, the race for the seats has begun in the ruling Congress, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent promise to accommodate a Padmasali leader adding to the political calculations.
At a public meeting in Sircilla, Revanth said a Padmasali leader would be accommodated as an MLC and asked TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud to seek approval from the Congress high command. The announcement has set off discussions within the party over who could make the cut.
Party sources said the three vacancies have triggered pressure from Congress aspirants as well as leaders outside the party seeking an opportunity in the Council. While some leaders believe one or two seats could go to Congress leaders or sympathisers, another view is that all three may be filled from within the party.
The leadership is also expected to be cautious following the earlier controversy over the nominations of M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan. Their appointments were challenged in court on the question of their political affiliations, making the selection of candidates with no apparent political links a consideration for the party.
The chief minister’s Padmasali commitment has particularly sharpened speculation over possible candidates. Names doing the rounds include former Balkonda MLA Eravatri Anil Kumar, the granddaughter of Telangana leader Konda Laxman Bapuji, Nalgonda DCC president Kailash Netha and other Padmasali leaders. The possible nomination of Konda Laxman Bapuji’s granddaughter has added another layer to the discussion, given the chief minister’s public commitment to Padmasali representation.
At the same time, party circles are discussing the possibility of giving one seat to an SC leader. Warangal-based Dommati Sambaiah, Manavatha Rai from Khammam and others are among those whose names are being mentioned.
Brahmin representation
The third seat is likely to see a contest for Brahmin representation, with the Congress also looking ahead to the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Warangal graduates’ MLC elections.
Party sources said the retirement of BRS MLCs Surabhi Vani Devi and Deshapathi Srinivas, both from the Brahmin community, has prompted the Congress to consider Brahmin representation in the Council. The names of Congress leaders Harkara Venugopal, Dayasagar and Pawan Malladi are being discussed.
With two graduates’ MLC tickets earlier going to leaders from the Reddy community, sections of the Congress are now discussing a broader social combination involving BC Padmasali, SC and Brahmin representation.
For now, the race is on, but the final call rests with the Congress high command and the chief minister.