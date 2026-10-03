CM Revanth’s Padmasali promise heats up race for three nominated seats

HYDERABAD: With three nominated MLC posts from the Governor’s quota set to fall vacant in November, the race for the seats has begun in the ruling Congress, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent promise to accommodate a Padmasali leader adding to the political calculations.

At a public meeting in Sircilla, Revanth said a Padmasali leader would be accommodated as an MLC and asked TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud to seek approval from the Congress high command. The announcement has set off discussions within the party over who could make the cut.

Party sources said the three vacancies have triggered pressure from Congress aspirants as well as leaders outside the party seeking an opportunity in the Council. While some leaders believe one or two seats could go to Congress leaders or sympathisers, another view is that all three may be filled from within the party.

The leadership is also expected to be cautious following the earlier controversy over the nominations of M Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan. Their appointments were challenged in court on the question of their political affiliations, making the selection of candidates with no apparent political links a consideration for the party.