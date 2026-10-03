Congress, BRS have a quid pro quo deal: Telangana BLP chief Ramchander

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao alleged that the ruling Congress and opposition BRS were engaged in a quid pro quo arrangement to cover up their corruption.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state party office on Friday, he said the two parties were trading allegations against each other instead of addressing public issues. Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks at a public meeting in Siricilla on the alleged wealth amassed by former ministers and families of BRS leaders, he said the BRS had, in turn, levelled corruption allegations against the Congress.

Ramchander Rao asserted that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading a corruption-free government at the Centre, the Congress and BRS were competing with each other in corruption in Telangana. He alleged that the Congress had failed to honour its pre- and post-election promise to expose alleged corruption under the previous BRS government and make arrests within 100 days, and instead had limited itself to press statements and reached an understanding with the BRS. He also accused the Congress government of failing to resolve public issues and using arrests against those who questioned its policies.

On the teachers’ issue, he said the BJP had opposed the controversial GO 317 introduced by the previous regime and alleged that the Congress government later introduced GO 190 as an alternative but had failed to implement it effectively.