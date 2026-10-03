Gandhi Jayanti marked as Prisoners’ Welfare Day in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Gandhi Jayanti was observed as Prisoners’ Welfare Day across Telangana prisons on Friday, with the Prisons and Correctional Services Department focusing on rehabilitation and counselling to help inmates reintegrate into society.

State-level programmes were held at the Central Prison and Special Prison for Women in Hyderabad in the presence of Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Dr Soumya Mishra.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s experiences in prison and his emphasis on reform and human dignity, Mishra said prisons should provide inmates opportunities to understand their mistakes, reform and return to society as responsible citizens.

She announced that psychotherapy sessions would be introduced at the Special Prison for Women to support the mental well-being and emotional resilience of women inmates.

Inmates who underwent counselling shared experiences of change, including reconnecting with their families and giving up criminal activities. Prizes were distributed to inmates who performed well in various competitions, while women inmates participated in cultural and dance programmes.

A new ambulance was also introduced at the Special Prison for Women.

Finance and Planning Secretary Dr Gaurav Uppal, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr B Ravindra Nayak and others attended the programmes.