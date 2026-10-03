Hyderabad's popular NTR, Sanjeevaiah parks to get Rs 22 crore makeover

HYDERABAD: Two of Hyderabad’s popular public green spaces, NTR Gardens and Sanjeevaiah Park, are set for a Rs 22-crore landscape makeover, with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) planning extensive renovation and greenery works across the lakefront zone.

The revamp comes as the Hussainsagar precinct undergoes a transformation, with landmarks including the Telangana State Secretariat, Martyrs’ Memorial and BR Ambedkar statue emerging around the lake in recent years. The HMDA’s Urban Forestry wing plans to strengthen the green cover around the parks and adjoining areas and create a more integrated landscape.

The works will be executed in five packages — two at NTR Gardens and three at Sanjeevaiah Park — with agencies to be engaged for landscaping and subsequent maintenance. The scope includes lawns, trees, palms, hedges, shrubs and topiary, along with fertilisation, pest control, trimming and pruning.

At NTR Gardens, the first package, costing about Rs 4.64 crore, covers several themed areas, including the Thematic Garden, Wave Garden, Petal Garden, Char Bagh, Rock Garden, Tree Garden, Food Court and Play Area, Floating Garden lawn and Nature Trail Garden.