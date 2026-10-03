Inspection at RIMS- Adilabad reveals unpaid wages, attendance gap & staff crunch

ADILABAD: Barely a fortnight after the fire accident at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward that killed five infants, a detailed inspection by District Collector Rajarshi Shah at the RIMS Government Hospital has uncovered significant administrative lapses and operational irregularities across multiple departments.

During the visit and subsequent review meeting with hospital staff, the collector detected a stark mismatch in attendance. While official records listed 420 registered employees, the online portal logged only 350, revealing that 70 staff members were unaccounted for.

The inspection further exposed severe duty misallocations, staff shortages and unauthorised absenteeism. Personnel hired specifically for patient care were found working as computer operators, leaving patient attendants-family members and relatives accompanying the sick-to wheel the patients to the wards on stretchers and wheelchairs themselves.

Outsourcing workers have also been facing prolonged wage delays, prompting protests under the Communist Party of India (CPI) banner and a recent representation to TRS leader K Kavitha. Despite these grievances, RIMS administration had submitted performance satisfaction letters to the state government. An employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, pointed out that third-party agencies receive government commissions precisely to buffer quarterly disbursement delays and pay workers monthly.