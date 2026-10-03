Inspection at RIMS- Adilabad reveals unpaid wages, attendance gap & staff crunch

ADILABAD: Barely a fortnight after the fire accident at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) ward that killed five infants, a detailed inspection by District Collector Rajarshi Shah at the RIMS Government Hospital has uncovered significant administrative lapses and operational irregularities across multiple departments.
During the visit and subsequent review meeting with hospital staff, the collector detected a stark mismatch in attendance. While official records listed 420 registered employees, the online portal logged only 350, revealing that 70 staff members were unaccounted for.
The inspection further exposed severe duty misallocations, staff shortages and unauthorised absenteeism. Personnel hired specifically for patient care were found working as computer operators, leaving patient attendants-family members and relatives accompanying the sick-to wheel the patients to the wards on stretchers and wheelchairs themselves.
Outsourcing workers have also been facing prolonged wage delays, prompting protests under the Communist Party of India (CPI) banner and a recent representation to TRS leader K Kavitha. Despite these grievances, RIMS administration had submitted performance satisfaction letters to the state government. An employee, speaking on condition of anonymity, pointed out that third-party agencies receive government commissions precisely to buffer quarterly disbursement delays and pay workers monthly.
Taking a firm stance, the collector ordered RIMS management to resolve all technical glitches in the biometric system within a month and register every employee. Starting November, salary disbursements will be linked strictly to online attendance logs. Strict warnings were issued against duty negligence, smoking, gutka consumption, and plastic littering on hospital grounds.
To improve security and operations, the collector directed the immediate reinstatement of the visitor pass system and instructed security personnel to prevent unauthorised group entries. He further announced that `11 crore in sanctioned funds will be utilised for repair works on hospital lifts and transformers, while new wheelchairs and stretchers procured through HDS funds will be deployed immediately alongside a dedicated tractor for municipal waste disposal. Outsourcing agencies were given a firm deadline of December 3 to clear all pending EPF and ESI dues.