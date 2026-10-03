Nalgonda paddy farmers ignore El Nino warning, reap rich dividends

NALGONDA: Amid concerns over El Nino, farmers in the district who took the risk of cultivating paddy despite warnings from district authorities are witnessing better-than-expected returns this Kharif season, with millers and traders rushing to buy their produce at prices higher than the MSP fixed by the government. Private buyers are purchasing paddy despite its high moisture content, chaff and other impurities.

The government has fixed the minimum support price (MSP) at Rs 2,441 per quintal for common paddy and Rs 2,461 for A-grade paddy, along with a Rs 500 bonus for fine varieties. However, private market prices have exceeded these rates, bringing relief to farmers. Traders and rice millers are purchasing wet coarse paddy directly from fields at Rs 2,400-Rs 2,600 per quintal, while fine paddy is fetching Rs 3,200-Rs 3,300 per quintal.

B Ranga Reddy, a farmer from Guttakindi Annaram village in Nalgonda mandal, said he harvested 104 quintals of coarse and fine paddy from three acres and sold the fine variety for Rs 3,300 and the coarse variety for Rs 2,400 per quintal. He said buyers issued receipts promising direct bank transfers within 20 days. Unlike government procurement, which generally requires grain to be dry and free of impurities, private buyers are purchasing wet paddy directly from the fields, saving farmers the cost and effort of drying, cleaning and transporting the produce.