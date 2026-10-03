No patriot should accept culture of criticising the Mahatma, says deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that the country is currently witnessing an unfortunate trend of certain people supporting the ideology of Nathuram Godse, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday said that no one should accept or promote the culture of criticising the Father of the Nation.

Vikramarka was speaking at an event jointly organised by the Gandhi Global Family and TPCC, marking Gandhi Jayanthi at the LB Stadium here. “It’s unfortunate that some people have developed a tendency to support the ideology of Nathuram Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi. This unfortunate trend is currently being witnessed in the country,” he said.

“No patriotic Indian should accept a culture of criticising Mahatma Gandhi while projecting Godse’s approach as correct. People should oppose attempts to promote the ideology of Godse,” he added.

The deputy chief minister said that Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of non-violence, Satyagraha, equality and social justice are guiding lights for the entire world. “There is a need to follow the path shown by Gandhiji to build a society free of inequality, discrimination and humiliation,” he said.

“BJP leaders never walked alongside Gandhiji. They had no connection with the freedom movement. But they are now attempting to distort history,” he added.