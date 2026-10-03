No relief in sight: El Nino heat may stretch to 2027

HYDERABAD: If you thought the March-like heat that has tormented us through September and followed us into October would finally ease, think again. The Super El Nino that is driving much of the heat may stay with us well into 2027, and scientists say its effects could linger for months after the Pacific Ocean begins to cool.

Dr Rajeshwar Jonnalagudda, head of Climate Change and Training at EPTRI, said the current El Nino could continue through March or April 2027, with its influence on global temperatures lasting for several months thereafter. That could make 2027 one of the hottest years on record.

The Indian Ocean could have offered some relief. Some meteorologists had expected the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) to turn positive around September, with warmer waters in the western Indian Ocean, including the Arabian Sea, than in the eastern Indian Ocean, near the Bay of Bengal. But the IOD remains neutral, and scientists now see limited chances of a strong positive phase.

A positive IOD can influence atmospheric circulation and the movement of moisture towards India. During previous El Nino years, including 1994 and 1997, a positive IOD was associated with more favourable rainfall conditions over India. With the IOD currently neutral, however, there is less certainty that it will counter the effects of El Nino.

That could have implications for Telangana, where reduced rainfall during the latest monsoon has already left over 200 mandals facing drought-like conditions. Scientists had warned of the possibility of deficient rainfall, but the extent of preparation on the ground remains a concern.