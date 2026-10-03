Telangana citizens demand baby ponds to save Godavari

NIZAMABAD: Every year, thousands of Ganesh idols are immersed in the Godavari in Nizamabad district. While Hyderabad has introduced temporary immersion ponds and designated facilities to minimise pollution from idol immersion, no similar arrangements appear to have been made along the river in Nizamabad.

Yancha in Navipet mandal and Ummeda in Nandipet mandal are among the major immersion points in the district. Idols are also reportedly immersed at several other locations along the river.

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) monitors the river as part of its routine surveillance and collects water samples before and after the festival. However, detailed results of the Godavari water-quality tests are not readily available on its website.

Local resident B Murali raised concerns over idol materials, colours and other waste accumulating in the river. He said the waste could contribute to silt accumulation in the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) and affect water quality.

“Alisagar reservoir is not permitted for idol immersion as it is used as a drinking water source for Nizamabad city. When Godavari water is also being used for drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha, the authorities should examine whether idol immersion in the river is appropriate,” he said.

An SRSP assistant engineer said departments facilitating the festival do not seek permission from project authorities. He urged officials to consider safer alternatives, particularly as the state government is undertaking desilting of SRSP with Central support.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya said alternative facilities should be provided instead of allowing idols to be immersed directly in the river.