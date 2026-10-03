Telangana government revises auto fares, minimum set at Rs 30

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday revised auto-rickshaw fares across Telangana, raising the minimum fare to Rs 30 for the first 1.6 km from Rs 20 and the subsequent fare to Rs 14 per km from Rs 11.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced the revision while unveiling a common pass for Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) and TGSRTC buses at Praja Bhavan.

The revised fares were notified through GO Ms No 46 issued by the Transport, Roads & Buildings Department on Friday under Section 67(1)(d)(i) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The order supersedes the fare structure notified by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government in February 2014.

The new tariff provides for detention charges of 75 paise per minute and a 1.5-times surcharge for journeys between 11 pm and 5 am. Digital metres will be reset to the revised tariff. The metre will register the minimum fare of Rs 30 upon engagement and, after 1.6 km, increase by Rs 1.40 for every additional 100 metres.

The Transport Commissioner has been given three months to facilitate resetting of existing digital metres. Until then, auto-rickshaws must display tariff cards showing both the existing and revised fares. A luggage charge of 50 paise per package will apply, excluding briefcases, handbags and attached cases or bags measuring less than 60 cm x 40 cm. The luggage must accompany the passenger, with the maximum permissible weight fixed at 100 kg.

The State Transport Authority and Regional Transport Authorities have been directed to enforce the revised fare structure across Telangana. Prabhakar said the revision sought to balance the interests of passengers and auto drivers, whose fares had remained unchanged since 2014.