Telangana HC rejects plea alleging assault by ED

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ appeal filed by one Kiran GS challenging the dismissal of his plea alleging physical assault and coercion by the ED during questioning.

Kiran had been summoned under Sections 50(2) and 50(3) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and appeared before the ED's Hyderabad Zonal Office on April 20, 2026. He alleged before a bench of Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy that he was physically assaulted and that his counsel and friend were forcibly removed from the premises. He sought preservation and production of CCTV footage of the ED office.

The ED denied the allegations and relied on CCTV material and other records, stating that Kiran was seen leaving the premises at about 8 pm without visible injuries and had signed the register while leaving. It also stated that investigations were being conducted into cases involving alleged cheating through online betting and gaming platforms.

The court dismissed his petition on June 23, observing that there was no independent contemporaneous material conclusively connecting his alleged injuries with the ED proceedings.