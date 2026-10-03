Telangana trying to recover lost ground in natural farming

HYDERABAD: Nearly two decades after Enabavi village in Jangaon district declared itself a “chemical-free village”, Telangana is trying to revive a natural farming movement that lost momentum after its early success.

Enabavi, in Lingalaghanpur mandal, achieved the status in 2006. But efforts to expand organic and natural farming subsequently slowed, even as other states, including Andhra Pradesh, pursued larger programmes.

The state is now attempting to regain ground under the National Mission on Natural Farming (NMNF). In 2025-26, 61,125 farmers were enrolled and 489 clusters, each covering a contiguous area of 50 hectares across two to three villages, were formed. Another 128 clusters and 16,000 farmers have been added in 2026-27.

The programme is funded in a 60:40 ratio by the Union and state governments and involves Krishi Vignana Kendras, Telangana Rythu Vignana Kendra and NGOs that provide training. Community resource persons are trained through local natural farming training institutes.

A key challenge, however, is access to bio-inputs. The state plans to establish 326 Bio Resource Centres through farmer producer organisations, with 78 sanctioned in the current year. The centres are intended to help farmers, particularly those without cattle, access the inputs required for natural farming.

The Telangana Seed Certification Agency has been authorised as the regional council for certification. The government bears the certification cost of Rs 840 per acre and Rs 2,100 per hectare, with farmers in the programme receiving SCOPE certification for adherence to organic farming standards.

The state has also launched the TG-Organics app to provide farmers a platform to sell their produce. The number of users has risen from 204 to 6,035, according to data from the Seed Certification Agency.

But farmers say marketing remains a challenge.