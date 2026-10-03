Three dead, several injured after bus turns turtle in Telangana's Vikarabad

HYDERABAD: At least three persons died and several others sustained severe injuries when a private travels bus went out of control and turned upside down in Ananthagiri, Vikarabad district on Saturday morning.

When the incident occurred, there were nearly 50 passengers in the bus. Among them, several injured are said to be in serious condition. The bus was going towards Tandur.

After the bus fell on the road, the locals alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the passengers to a nearby hospital. The exact reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The traffic movement on that route was stopped for some time. The police are cleaning the bus from the scene.

The details of the deceased and injured are awaited.