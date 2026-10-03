Union Minister Amit Shah to lay foundation stone for Sabar Dairy project in Telangana's Toopran

HYDERABAD: Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for the Sabar Dairy project at Urjee Industrial Park in Toopran, Medak district during his visit to Telangana on Sunday, according to Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Sabar Dairy is a member of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, which processes and markets its dairy products under the brand name Amul.

Revealing the details, Kishan said that the project will strengthen Telangana’s dairy ecosystem, enhance value creation and expand opportunities for dairy farmers.

The plant will process five lakh litres of milk per day, in addition to producing 200 metric tonnes per day (MTPD) of curd, 30 kilo litres per day (KLPD) of buttermilk, 30 KLPD of lassi, 10 MTPD of paneer, 50 KLPD of ice cream, three MTPD of fresh sweets, five MTPD of bakery products and five MTPD of ghee. The ice-cream capacity can be expanded to one lakh litres and fresh sweets capacity to five MTPD, he said.

The Union minister said that White Revolution 2.0, launched on September 19, 2024, aims to strengthen dairy cooperatives, expand market access, create jobs and promote women’s empowerment, besides increasing milk procurement through cooperatives by 50% by 2028-29. The programme targets 75,000 new dairy cooperatives nationally by 2029, including 1,525 in Telangana, he added.