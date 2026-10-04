5,000 poor families to get homes of their own

KHAMMAM: For 5,000 poor families in Sathupalli and Aswaraopeta, the prospect of owning a home is set to become a reality.

The TANLA Foundation will construct 5,000 houses at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore for economically weaker families in the two Assembly constituencies. The houses will be handed over free of cost to eligible beneficiaries.

Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced the initiative on Saturday, saying the houses would be constructed with the personal funds of TANLA Foundation founder Uday Kumar Reddy.

The project is being taken up in coordination with the state government. The government will provide house sites to eligible families, while the foundation will take up construction after the plots are allotted.

“The objective of the people’s government is not merely to provide a house to poor families, but to give them a permanent address where they can live with dignity and self-respect,” Srinivasa Reddy said.

The foundation stone-laying ceremony is scheduled to be held on Dasara. Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday visited the rural health centre and laboratories run by the TANLA Foundation at Bethupalli Gangaram village in Sathupalli mandal.

The minister said the state government was committed to providing house sites to eligible poor families, while Uday Kumar Reddy had voluntarily come forward to construct the 5,000 houses from his own funds once the beneficiaries were allotted plots.

He directed the collectors of Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts and the MLAs of Sathupalli and Aswaraopeta to coordinate, identify eligible families and complete the allotment of house sites at the earliest.