Actor NTR Jr calls AI-morphed video ‘sick & shameless’

HYDERABAD: After an alleged AI-morphed video featuring actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr and an actress went viral, the actor condemned its creation and circulation on X, calling it “disgusting, sick and shameless”.

He said that in a country where women are revered as mothers and goddesses, and where “Matrudevo Bhava” is part of the culture, using AI to create degrading content involving a woman was shameful.

He said he would not spare those behind the morphed video featuring the ‘Chuttamalle’ song and would take legal action against those who created and circulated it. “Please do not watch, share or engage with such content. Today it is someone else. Tomorrow, it could be your mother, sister, wife or daughter,” he said.

He also urged the Union government to introduce strict regulations against the misuse of AI.