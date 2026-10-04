Actor Prakash Raj demands scrapping of SIR

HYDERABAD: Veteran actor and political activist Prakash Raj has demanded that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls be scrapped and the original rolls restored, including reversing the reported deletion of around 13 crore names. He also called for the removal of judicial immunity granted to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Addressing the media here on Saturday, the actor alleged serious lapses in the SIR process and demanded criminal cases against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

He also called for the selection process for the Election Commission to be reverted to the earlier system, following amendments made under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023. Prakash Raj said the Supreme Court should obtain and examine all files relating to the Election Commission since 2023.

Referring to a survey he said he had conducted across 100 polling booths in 23 districts of Karnataka, Raj alleged that a large number of voters had been arbitrarily deleted from the electoral rolls. He cited among those affected a colony displaced by a fire and transgender voters without fixed names or permanent addresses.

Questioning the role of the Election Commission and the pace of the SIR process, Prakash Raj also criticised the opposition for not raising its voice strongly enough on the issue.