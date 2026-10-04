BRS's Krishank demands ED probe into CM’s Revanth assets

HYDERABAD: BRS social media convenor Manne Krishank has demanded an independent Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into the alleged business interests, assets, investments and financial transactions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his family members.

Addressing a press conference at the BRS state headquarters here on Saturday, Krishank alleged links between members of the chief minister’s family and Medicover Hospitals, Maxbien Pharma, Sahrudaya Healthcare, Geetha Automotive and certain corporate educational institutions. He questioned the ownership structures, shareholdings, beneficial ownership, sources of funds and related-party transactions involving these entities.

Krishank also alleged that substantial sums were involved in transactions linked to Medicover and called for investigating agencies to examine the source and movement of funds. He raised questions over Hyundai dealerships and alleged business connections involving Dumpa Sirisha and members of the Chief Minister’s family.

He further alleged that the family’s assets and business interests had grown substantially and demanded that details of their financial interests be made public. Similar allegations concerning Maxbien Pharma and Medicover had previously been raised by Krishank, including in a complaint submitted to the ED in 2024.

Krishank challenged the chief minister’s family to an open debate on the allegations and said he would withdraw his claims if they were disproved. He said the BRS would submit documents and other evidence to the President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Telangana political leaders, seeking a comprehensive and impartial investigation.