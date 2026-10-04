Child cyber safety framework planned for Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday directed officials to prepare a comprehensive Child Online Safety Framework to protect children from cybercrime and ensure timely access to justice.

The framework will be prepared in consultation with the Telangana High Court and Telangana State Legal Services Authority (TGSLSA), with parents also involved in the process, Revanth said.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the South Zone Regional Conference organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in collaboration with the TGSLSA in Hyderabad. The conference focused on access to justice for children in cyberspace, prevention of online sexual exploitation and strengthening child-friendly justice and protection.

Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court and Patron-in-Chief of TGSLSA, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, said ensuring access to justice for every child was a collective responsibility, with legal services institutions acting as a bridge between the justice system and vulnerable communities.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said child welfare was an investment in nation-building and called for greater digital literacy among children, parents and teachers. He also stressed the need for child-friendly legal processes, trained legal aid lawyers and trauma-informed assistance.