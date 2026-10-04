Common pass price review after feedback, says Telangana deputy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar personally reviewed the implementation and convenience of the newly introduced common pass for metro rail and TGSRTC bus services.

On Saturday the two ministers, along with ministers Vivek Venkataswamy and Mohammad Azharuddin, travelled by Metro using the common pass from Begumpet Metro Station to Jubilee Hills Check Post.

During the journey, the deputy chief minister interacted with passengers and enquired about their experience with the common pass. He asked whether they were facing any difficulties while switching from Metro to buses, and whether the new system had made their journey more convenient.

Speaking to the media, Vikramarka said the RTC-Metro common pass would be highly beneficial to passengers. Since the same pass can be used in a coordinated manner for both Metro and RTC bus services, it would reduce the difficulties and confusion faced by passengers while reaching their destinations, he said.

When asked about high price of the common pass, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told TNIE that the state government will examine making the fare of the common pass more affordable after assessing passenger feedback.

“The common pass is currently being run on a trial basis. We will assess its usefulness to passengers travelling on both Metro and RTC services and make changes, including in the fare, if required,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the objective was to provide seamless and affordable public transport in Hyderabad. The common pass currently covers Metro Rail and RTC bus services, while the government was also considering integrating other modes of transport, including autos, in the future.

Later, Vikramarka, along with his ministerial colleagues, travelled by TGSRTC bus to the Secretariat.