I am getting old, won’t contest next polls: AIMIM leader Akbar

HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader in the Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi’s latest remarks about his political future have triggered considerable discussion in political circles, particularly in the Old City.

Speaking at an event at Fatima College in Bandlaguda late on Friday, Owaisi said he was unsure whether he would contest the next Assembly elections.

“I have grown old. I don’t know whether I will contest the next elections. In fact, I am not even thinking about contesting. I will not contest,” Owaisi said.

His comments have drawn attention given his prominent role in Old City politics and his position in the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

During the interaction, Owaisi also spoke about his educational background and political journey. Referring to his education, he said: Although I have studied only up to Class 12, I have reached a stage in public life where even the chief minister has to respond to me.”

His remarks were also aimed at encouraging students to develop confidence, determination and perseverance, drawing from his own journey in public life.

The possibility of Akbaruddin staying away from the next Assembly elections has become a major talking point following his remarks. Given his long-standing presence in Old City politics and his role in the AIMIM, questions are being raised about who could be given an opportunity if he ultimately decides not to contest.