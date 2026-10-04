One crore sarees to spread festive joy

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : In Sircilla, the festive season arrives with the steady hum of powerlooms. This time, the looms are turning out a new kind of saree, Indira Mahila Shakti sarees that are set to replace the traditional Bathukamma sarees distributed by the Telangana government.

The government has placed orders for one crore sarees with 133 Powerloom Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies (MACS) in Rajanna-Sircilla district. The sarees will reach nearly one crore women members across Telangana during the 2026-27 financial year.

The new sarees bring a change in colour too. Instead of the designs supplied in previous years, they come in parrot green with a red border. The Handlooms and Textiles Department has asked the societies to finish production by October and keep the sarees ready for distribution.

Assistant Director of Handlooms and Textiles S Santosh Kumar says the work is progressing as planned and the target will be completed within the stipulated deadline.

For Sircilla’s powerloom sector, the order means more than a pile of sarees waiting to be woven. It keeps thousands of weavers and workers at their looms and ensures a steady stream of work for the district’s government-order production units.

The order covers 6.33 crore metres of fabric. Of this, 3.95 crore metres has already been produced and 3.60 crore metres procured. Another 2.38 crore metres of production and 2.73 crore metres of procurement remain.

Around 11,300 powerlooms are currently engaged in producing the sarees.