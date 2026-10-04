Science in the lab, music in her soul

ADILABAD: Chaitanya Kolluri, an artist from Adilabad now based in the United States, works in cancer drug research while teaching Hindustani classical music to children, treating music as a spiritual practice rather than a profession.

Currently residing in Raleigh, North Carolina, Chaitanya is pursuing her passion for Indian classical music alongside her career in biological science. Through performances and teaching, she seeks to introduce the richness of Indian music to international audiences and encourage younger generations to embrace the tradition.

Her aim is to take classical music beyond geographical boundaries and make it accessible to the present generation. She also offers online lessons to aspiring musicians.

Chaitanya has earned recognition for her performances at classical music events organised by Raga Revival, a cultural organisation in Raleigh. The daughter of B Rajeshwar Rao and Meenakshi of Adilabad, Chaitanya developed an interest in music during childhood. Encouraged by her family, she began training in Hindustani classical music under Satish Deshpande and Sailaja Deshpande, a couple based in Adilabad. She also learnt to play the harmonium.

She later pursued advanced musical training under Prof Shyam Gunjkar, who headed the Music Department at Swami Ramanand Teerth University in Nanded, Maharashtra.

Alongside her musical pursuits, Chaitanya completed a B Pharmacy degree from Amravati University in Maharashtra and an MS in Health Informatics from National University in California.

Over the years, she has performed at music programmes across India and on international stages, receiving awards and recognition from cultural associations, music forums and other organisations.

Her father, Rajeshwar Rao, says she had participated in several national and international music competitions and won numerous awards.

For Chaitanya, however, music remains more than a pursuit of accolades. It is a spiritual practice and a cultural legacy she hopes to preserve and pass on to future generations.