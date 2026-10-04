Speed up construction of TIMS hospitals: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to expedite the construction of TIMS hospitals at LB Nagar and Alwal, the Warangal super-speciality hospital and the new Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

On Saturday, he held a meeting with CMO officials and issued several directives on the ground-level situation in the education and healthcare sectors across the state.

Revanth reviewed the progress of major hospital projects and directed Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju to identify staffing requirements, including doctors and support staff, and initiate the recruitment process. He said the necessary manpower should be in place by the time construction of the hospitals is completed.

The meeting also reviewed the procurement of state-of-the-art medical equipment and the availability of comprehensive healthcare services once the hospitals become operational.

On strengthening the education sector, the chief minister directed district collectors to conduct regular field visits. He emphasised that collectors and other officials should regularly visit government schools, social welfare hostels and hospitals to assess conditions on the ground.

The chief minister also directed officials to conduct weekly reviews of facilities in schools at the district level, remain vigilant about seasonal diseases and undertake necessary repairs promptly.

CMO officials briefed Revanth on the arrangements for the Telangana Global Summit-2026, scheduled to be held at Bharat Future City in December. Stating that he would personally inspect the arrangements soon, the chief minister directed officials to prepare detailed plans covering the summit arrangements, participation of guests and prospective investments.