Tank Bund gets ready for Bathukamma bash

HYDERABAD: Tank Bund will turn into the centre of Bathukamma celebrations on October 18, as thousands of women are set to gather for the grand finale of this year’s nine-day festival.

Telangana’s iconic floral festival will be celebrated across the state from October 10 to 18, 2026, Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju said after reviewing the arrangements at the Secretariat on Saturday.

The main Saddula Bathukamma celebrations will be held at Tank Bund on October 18. Women carrying Bathukammas will take out a procession from the Martyrs’ Memorial opposite the Secretariat at 4 pm and proceed towards Tank Bund. Hundreds of artistes will also join the procession, showcasing traditional art forms.

The chief secretary directed officials to install Bathukamma displays at major junctions and decorate important junctions and government offices with illumination. Officials will also make arrangements for the large number of women expected to arrive from nearby localities, colonies and slums at Tank Bund.