Telangana: Lands with NALA fees paid to be regularised

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to regularise lands on which NALA (Non-Agricultural Lands Assessment Act) fees have been paid, in another move to address problems arising from Section 22-A of the Registration Act.

The decision applies to agricultural lands that have been converted into residential plots but for which the NALA conversion process has not been completed.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the government was making changes to address problems related to Section 22-A, as promised by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the floor of the Assembly. A memo, 48062/ULC/A1/2026, has been issued to all district collectors.

The minister said the government recognised the difficulties caused by pending NALA conversions and directed officials to consider the ground-level situation before regularising eligible lands after collecting the applicable NALA fees.

“People should not be forced to make rounds of government offices. Those eligible should be able to avail themselves of the scheme in a transparent manner by paying the government fees. Orders have been given to the district collectors in this regard,” he said. A compliance report has also been sought.

The decision will benefit people who have been unable to sell their plots or obtain loans against them, Srinivasa Reddy said.

Addressing revenue officials, he said the government had constituted a committee to resolve Section 22-A issues soon after the chief minister’s Assembly announcement.