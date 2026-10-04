Telangana Minister Uttam directs officials to fast-track Gouravelli project

HYDERABAD: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has directed officials to resolve pending approvals, land acquisition and rehabilitation issues related to the Gouravelli irrigation project through a time-bound programme.

During a reviewing meeting held at the Secretariat, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, on Saturday, Uttam stressed the need to translate the substantial investment already made in the project into irrigation benefits for farmers across its intended ayacut of 1.06 lakh acres.

The minister directed officials to prepare a clear work schedule, process eligible compensation claims promptly and bring any financial, administrative or legal bottlenecks to the government’s notice.

He emphasised the need for coordinated action to address the remaining issues and ensure that the project is completed within a definite timeframe.

Gouravelli, in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district, forms part of the Indiramma Flood Flow Canal project from the Sriram Sagar Project. Its original construction agreement was made in 2008 during Congress rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The reservoir’s capacity was subsequently enhanced from 1.410 TMC feet to 8.230 TMC feet, with a supplementary agreement for the expanded works signed in December 2017.

But it did not materialise in the absence of the much needed approvals and clearances. Uttam emphasised that completion of the reservoir must be accompanied by a functioning canal and distributary network capable of carrying water to agricultural fields.

He said a substantial budgetary provision was available for the current financial year and instructed officials to convert it into timely progress on the project.

“The total expenditure on the project has reached Rs 1,343.59 crore, comprising Rs 886.76 crore on works, including price escalation, and Rs 456.83 crore on land acquisition and rehabilitation. The project will require another Rs 114.389 crore for completion,” Uttam said. He directed revenue and irrigation officials to fast-track the land acquisition process.