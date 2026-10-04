Telangana woman dies in road accident in US, family seeks help to bring body home

MAHABUBABAD: A 31-year-old woman, Daram Supriya, died in a road accident in Missouri, United States of America (USA), on Saturday night. She was a native of Maripeda in Mahabubabad district.

Supriya is survived by her husband, P. Ranjith, and their young son, Adithya. Her husband works as a software employee. The family lives in Missouri in the USA. Supriya was working part-time at a restaurant.

After completing her work at the restaurant, Supriya was returning home in a car along with a friend after closing the restaurant on Saturday night when a truck collided with their vehicle. Supriya died on the spot, while her friend sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

On Sunday morning, Supriya’s husband, Ranjith, informed her parents about the incident. After learning about Supriya’s death, her parents, Daram Srinivas and Jyothi, and her in-laws, P. Venkateshwarlu and Radhika, were left in shock.

Speaking to the media, Supriya’s father, Daram Srinivas, said, “We are in shock after learning about the incident, and there are no words to speak. We request the Telangana State Government to help bring back my daughter’s body for the last rites.”