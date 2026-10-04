Union Minister Amit Shah defers Telangana visit, KLIS the reason?

HYDERABAD: The visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Telangana, scheduled for Saturday evening, was postponed at the last minute, with Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash attributing this to “unavoidable reasons”.

The sudden change in schedule, however, has set off speculation in political circles in Telangana, particularly over Shah’s proposed appearance at the silver jubilee celebrations of a private medical college in Karimnagar.

The college is owned by a prominent contractor who has undertaken works relating to components of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and who has also figured in allegations made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Assembly over land transactions.

It is this coincidence of timing and circumstances that has led to questions within political circles over whether the BJP wanted to avoid getting drawn into a controversy surrounding the college owner.

Revanth had alleged in the Assembly that the contractor, whom he described as a benami of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had obtained government land at Vattinagulapally in his own name and in the name of his company. He had also alleged that Bhoodan lands had been assigned to him despite being covered by the prohibited category under Section 22-A.

The allegations have acquired a wider political context because of the Congress government’s action on the alleged Kaleshwaram project scam.

The Telangana government has already ordered inquiries into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, including the construction of barrages that suffered damage and related works. It subsequently issued orders for a CBI probe and withdrew its earlier general consent for CBI investigations in the state, subject to specific cases. The progress of the proposed investigation has since remained a matter of political debate.