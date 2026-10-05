A BC will lead Telangana in future: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Congress will continue to fight for the rights of Backward Classes, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday asserted that a BC leader would become the chief minister of Telangana in the future.

He was speaking at a public meeting organised by the TPCC OBC Cell at Gollapalli ‘X’ Roads near Shamshabad, demanding that the Union government include a caste-wise enumeration of OBCs in the National Census and ensure social justice for BCs.

“Congress is able to speak so strongly about BC issues because of the support and leadership of Rahul Gandhi. A BC chief minister will be at the helm of affairs in Telangana in the future. Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy support the BC communities,” he said.

The TPCC chief said that the Congress would secure the rightful share of BCs with the support of people from all communities.

Describing the caste survey conducted by the Congress government in Telangana as a historic initiative, he credited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for undertaking the caste enumeration.

He alleged that the eight BJP MPs from Telangana had failed to raise the issue effectively with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they were incapable of demanding the BCs rights at the Centre.

He accused Prime Minister Modi of betraying the BC community, alleging that the BJP had promised to conduct a BC caste census but subsequently removed the provision.