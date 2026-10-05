A BC will lead Telangana in future: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: Stating that the Congress will continue to fight for the rights of Backward Classes, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday asserted that a BC leader would become the chief minister of Telangana in the future.
He was speaking at a public meeting organised by the TPCC OBC Cell at Gollapalli ‘X’ Roads near Shamshabad, demanding that the Union government include a caste-wise enumeration of OBCs in the National Census and ensure social justice for BCs.
“Congress is able to speak so strongly about BC issues because of the support and leadership of Rahul Gandhi. A BC chief minister will be at the helm of affairs in Telangana in the future. Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy support the BC communities,” he said.
The TPCC chief said that the Congress would secure the rightful share of BCs with the support of people from all communities.
Describing the caste survey conducted by the Congress government in Telangana as a historic initiative, he credited Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for undertaking the caste enumeration.
He alleged that the eight BJP MPs from Telangana had failed to raise the issue effectively with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they were incapable of demanding the BCs rights at the Centre.
He accused Prime Minister Modi of betraying the BC community, alleging that the BJP had promised to conduct a BC caste census but subsequently removed the provision.
The TPCC chief claimed that the Congress has the distinction of ensuring that more than 55 per cent of sarpanch posts in Telangana were secured by BCs. He also announced that the Congress government would increase BC representation in various spheres of governance including MLAs, MLCs, ministers and Corporations chairperson posts.
He also urged the BC communities to set aside internal caste differences and unite for their larger cause. He stressed that the demand was fair and did not seek to take away the rights of any other community. Calling for a sustained movement, he urged the BC communities to continue the struggle until their demands were fulfilled.
The meeting was held under the leadership of TPCC OBC Cell chairman and MLA Shankaraiah. AICC OBC Cell chairman Anil Jaihind and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar attended as chief guests. Government Adviser V Hanumantha Rao, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, CWC member Vamshi Chand Reddy, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, corporation chairpersons and other senior Congress leaders also participated in the event.
Krishnaiah seeks sanction of 100 BC college hostels
Hyderabad: The National Backward Classes Association on Sunday demanded that the state government sanction 100 BC college hostels and 100 BC Gurukul schools in the state. The association also urged the government not to sell government lands.
During a dharna staged in the city, Association president and Rajya Sabha member R Krishnaiah said that though the state government was running 325 BC college hostels, not even a single hostel had its own building. “The 320 BC Gurukuls also lack buildings of their own,” he said.
The government has been spending crores of rupees on providing infrastructure like flyovers and other such facilities but has failed to construct their own buildings for the BC educational institutions, he alleged. Krishnaiah also demanded immediate reimbursement of fees for students. He urged the government to provide a `1,000 monthly assistance to girls and `800 to boys studying in BC college hostels to meet their sundry expenses.