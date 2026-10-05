Case against X handle over obscene posts on Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad cyber crime police have registered a case against an X (formerly Twitter) handle for allegedly posting defamatory, obscene and derogatory content targeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a female actor.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) social media department state secretary Kailash Sajjan against the handle ‘@DigtvTelugu - DIG TV Parody’.

According to the complaint, the handle posted an objectionable image featuring the chief minister and the actor alongside Telugu text and an emoji. The complaint alleged that the post sexually objectified the female actor and linked her with the chief minister, with an intention to cause public mischief and incite hatred against the elected government.

The complainant also alleged that the account, despite describing itself as a parody handle, had a blue tick and was being used to circulate vulgar content.

Police registered a case under Sections 67 and 67(A) of the IT Act, Sections 79 and 336(4) read with Section 3(5) of the BNS, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Investigation is under way.