Congress hoodwinked minorities in Telangana: BRS leader Harish Rao

GAJWEL: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that the Congress government has failed to fulfil the assurances made to minorities, farmers and others.

Participating in a programme organised by the Telangana Turaka Kasha Welfare Association in Gajwel, the former minister alleged that the Congress has failed to fulfil its poll promise of allocating `4,000 crore in the state Budget for the welfare of minorities.

Pointing out that the state government provided only `1,300 crore in the Budget, Harish said it was `500 crore less than what the BRS regime allocated during its tenure.

The Siddipet MLA alleged that minorities were not receiving proper support from the Minority Finance Corporation.

On the irrigation sector, Harish said that if the pumps at Kannepalli were switched on, water could be lifted to Mallannasagar. “Water is available, but the government is not lifting it. This is not a drought caused by nature. This is a crisis created by the Congress government,” he alleged.

Harish further alleged that the Revanth Reddy government also failed to implement the six guarantees within 100 days of forming the government as promised by it.

“More than 1,000 days have passed. The government should tell the people how many guarantees have actually been implemented. The promises made before the elections have now been forgotten,” he said.

“Revanth Reddy had protested for the Mallannasagar families before coming to power and promised better compensation. Today, he wants to take water from Mallannasagar to Hyderabad. But compensation due to some affected families has so far not been fully cleared. We will continue to question the government until their dues are paid,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government also failed to P rovide the assured Rs 1 lakh, along with one tola of gold, to girls at the time of their marriage.