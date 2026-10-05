Foundation laid for Rs 400 crore Sabar Dairy plant in Telangana's Medak

MEDAK: The foundation stone for the `400-crore Sabar Dairy (Amul) Mega Integrated Dairy Plant was laid at Urja Industrial Park in Toopran of Medak district on Sunday.

Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Mines Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy participated in the ceremony. The plant, which is expected to be completed in 18 months, will initially process five lakh litres of milk a day and benefit nearly 10,000 dairy farmers. It is also expected to generate around 350 direct jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishan said that the project would strengthen the dairy sector and create additional livelihood opportunities, particularly for women and youth.

The Union minister called for strengthening the cooperative movement in Telangana, saying farmers could gain greater bargaining power by collectively participating in cooperatives. “Farmers know how to work hard and produce, but they often face difficulties due to lack of markets, storage, processing, branding and value addition. Cooperatives can help in addressing these gaps,” he said.

Citing Sabar Dairy’s growth, he said it began operations in 1964 with 19 cooperative societies procuring 5,100 litres of milk a day. It now processes nearly 50 lakh litres daily and has around 50,000 milk producers as members, most of them women. The dairy recorded a turnover of `10,500 crore in 2025-26, he said.