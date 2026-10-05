Telangana: Indiramma housing scheme beneficiaries urged to pay Rs 1L by Oct 9

HYDERABAD: Under the Indiramma Affordable Housing Scheme, the selection of beneficiaries and allotment process through draw of lots has been completed in 16 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad CURE area. Provisional allotment letters were issued to the selected beneficiaries, the Telangana Housing Board said in a press statement on Sunday.

The Board extended the deadline to pay `1 lakh till Friday. It said that the post-verification was conducted for the applicants selected through draw of lots, checking residential eligibility, income limit, whether family already owns a house/plot, one-family-one-application rule and verification of submitted documents. Those who fulfilled the eligibility criteria were approved for provisional allotment, it added.

The Board also informed that as on Sunday, a total of 5,501 provisional allotment letters were issued and 3,271 (59.46%) paid the money in 16 segments. For details, beneficiaries can visit official website TGHB.Telangana.gov.in or contact Housing Board Call Centre No 040-24603572.

Telangana Housing Board vice-chairman and Housing Commissioner VP Gautham urged all the selected beneficiaries whose payments are still pending to utilise this last opportunity and pay `1 lakh by October 9 to avoid cancellation of their provisional allotments.