Telangana: Man loses Rs 14 lakh in bid to secure Rs 20 crore loan

HYDERABAD: A businessman was allegedly cheated of Rs 14 lakh by two men who promised to arrange a Rs 20 crore business loan. The accused have been identified as Shivaji Puri Goswami and Satvik Chandrashekar, a native of Tamil Nadu.

According to police, the victim, who required funds for his construction business, came into contact with Goswami, who allegedly claimed to be the head of a finance company. Goswami assured him of arranging a Rs 20 crore loan against a 2% processing fee.

He later introduced the victim to Chandrashekar and asked him to make payments to the latter. The victim travelled to Tiruchirappalli and paid Chandrashekar Rs 4 lakh in cash.

Goswami then allegedly demanded another Rs 10 lakh, claiming that the remaining formalities would be completed. The victim transferred the amount to the bank account of Ramesh, Chandrashekar’s assistant, police said. However, the loan was never sanctioned.