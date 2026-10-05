Telangana: Order delayed, couple ‘beat’ delivery agent

HYDERABAD: A food delivery agent and a couple lodged cross-complaints after an argument over a delayed order escalated into a physical altercation at an apartment in Vasavi Nagar, Karkhana, on Saturday.

According to the complaint lodged by delivery agent D Ashish Kumar (24), he went to deliver a Zepto order to the couple around 5 pm but could not access the location. He informed the customer and asked him to collect the order or cancel it, following which an argument broke out over the phone.

Ashish later went to the customer’s apartment, where the argument continued. He alleged that S Ajay Kumar (32) caught him by the collar, dragged him inside the flat, attacked him with a table and held him by the neck. Ashish also alleged that Ajay’s wife, Laxmi, assaulted him with a clothes hanger. He further alleged that the couple prevented him from leaving and threatened him.

Ajay, however, gave police a different account. He said the delivery agent had called him claiming that the location provided was incorrect and asked him to collect the order or cancel it. Ajay alleged that Ashish came to his home after an argument over the phone, abused him and threw the order on the floor, following which the two got into a fight.

Ajay said his wife was present during the altercation and that he called other residents for help before dialling 100. He also alleged that when he later reached the police station, a group of 20 to 30 people attempted to assault him.

Karkhana police registered a case under Sections 118(1) and 351(2) of the BNS based on Ashish’s complaint. A counter-case was registered under Sections 329(4), 115(2) and 351(2) based on Ajay’s complaint. Further investigation is underway.