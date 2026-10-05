Telangana: Rs 104.63 crore spent so far under New Employees Health Scheme

HYDERABAD: The state government’s New Employees Health Scheme (NEHS), which was introduced in July for the benefit of government employees, pensioners, and their family members, has so far empanelled 919 hospitals and approved 15,395 treatments worth `104.63 crore.
According to officials, of the 919 hospitals, 778 are private and 141 are government institutions. The Police department was also brought under the scheme from September 1.
The scheme provides cashless inpatient treatment through 1,816 CGHS packages, covering treatment, medicines, diagnostic tests, consumables, implants, and follow-up care.
Under this scheme, beneficiaries can approach an empanelled hospital directly in an emergency without a prior referral. The hospital has to inform the health trust within the prescribed time.
Regarding OP services, a senior officer said that the scheme also covers outpatient services, including doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, and medicines at wellness centres.
At present, 12 wellness centres are functioning in 12 districts. Twenty-five more centres have been proposed, which would take the total to 37. Similarly, health cards are not mandatory, and eligible beneficiaries cannot be denied treatment merely because they do not have a health card.
As of September 28, health cards of 12,56,962 beneficiaries were available, while 7,56,210 had downloaded their cards.
Of the approved cases, 3,192 involved employees and 5,669 their family members. Among pensioners, 4,042 cases were approved, along with 2,492 cases involving their family members.
`88 crore monthly corpus
Under this scheme, employees and pensioners contribute 1.5 per cent of their basic pay or pension, and the government makes an equal contribution. This generates about `88 crore every month.
The annual budget for the scheme has been estimated at `1,056 crore. The government has also released `70 crore towards old EHS dues, while another `100.52 crore remains pending, the official added.