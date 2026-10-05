Telangana: Rs 104.63 crore spent so far under New Employees Health Scheme

HYDERABAD: The state government’s New Employees Health Scheme (NEHS), which was introduced in July for the benefit of government employees, pensioners, and their family members, has so far empanelled 919 hospitals and approved 15,395 treatments worth `104.63 crore.

According to officials, of the 919 hospitals, 778 are private and 141 are government institutions. The Police department was also brought under the scheme from September 1.

The scheme provides cashless inpatient treatment through 1,816 CGHS packages, covering treatment, medicines, diagnostic tests, consumables, implants, and follow-up care.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries can approach an empanelled hospital directly in an emergency without a prior referral. The hospital has to inform the health trust within the prescribed time.

Regarding OP services, a senior officer said that the scheme also covers outpatient services, including doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, and medicines at wellness centres.

At present, 12 wellness centres are functioning in 12 districts. Twenty-five more centres have been proposed, which would take the total to 37. Similarly, health cards are not mandatory, and eligible beneficiaries cannot be denied treatment merely because they do not have a health card.