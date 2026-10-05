Telangana: 'SLBC Tunnel-1 works likely to be completed by mid-2028', says minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) Tunnel-1 works are expected to be completed by May or June 2028.

During a review meeting, the minister said that sprayed lining was being undertaken alongside excavation, allowing much of the lining work to proceed before breakthrough.

He directed the officials to complete the works on Tunnel-2, the balancing reservoir and associated components in time so that unfinished infrastructure will not become an obstacle in water delivery. “Lining works at Tunnel 2, which is approximately 7.1 km long, have resumed after a prolonged interruption,” he said.

“The tunnel excavation has moved beyond a major geological challenge, paving the way for additional equipment deployment and improved operational efficiency,” he said.

The officials informed the minister that they achieved an advancement of about 700 metres over the preceding five to six months, comprising approximately 450 metres from the outlet and 250 metres from the inlet.

Col Parikshit Mehra, an Indian Army tunnel expert spearheading the tunnel works, explained that excavation at the inlet had deliberately been slowed during the initial months because of weak ground, rock bursts and the need to prevent another accident.

The officials also informed the minister that works were being executed with a sustained rate of seven to seven-and-a-half metres per day.