Telangana: Under new Act, property mutation now automatic

HYDERABAD: The Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Act, 2026, which came into force on October 2, replacing the 70-year-old GHMC Act, will enable automatic property mutation, a single municipal bill and a unified portal for the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations, official sources said on Sunday.

At present, property buyers have to visit various offices to get their properties mutated after registration. Under the new Act, mutation will be done automatically once registration is completed.

Officials will assign an identity code to every property, linked to the respective municipal office. Details of property tax, water bills, sewage charges and other dues will be provided through a single bill called ‘Cure-1’. Other municipal services, permissions and licences can be obtained through a single portal.

The chief minister introduced several key changes through the new Act. The Cure Apex Governance Council, chaired by the chief minister, will prioritise city development plans. Officials from all three corporations, along with police, revenue, HMDA, Water Board, electricity, Metro, RTC and HYDRAA representatives, will jointly deliberate and finalise development plans under the council.

However, the boundaries of the three corporations will remain unchanged. The mayor, deputy mayor, standing committee, commissioner and ward committees will continue as before, with their terms remaining five years.