BRS files police complaint over malicious posts against former CM KCR, kin

HYDERABAD: The BRS filed a complaint at the Banjara Hills police station over a social media video which the party alleged was morphed and defamatory towards former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and their family.

The complaint alleged that genuine visuals from a Telugu film were combined with AI-generated or digitally altered voices and fabricated dialogue to create the impression that the actors were endorsing allegations of corruption, fraud and personal enrichment against KCR and his family.

Alleging that the video was posted by the X account @raretelangana, the complainant sought a comprehensive cyber-forensic investigation to identify the creators of the video, those who generated or manipulated the synthetic voices, editors who synchronised the audio with the film footage, and the persons operating the X account.

According to the complaint, the use of familiar film footage and recognisable actors could make the fabricated audio appear authentic to viewers and lend credibility to the allegations.

When contacted, the Banjara Hills police confirmed the receipt of the complaint but made it cleara that a case had not been registered yet.

It is to be recalled that Hyderabad cybercrime police have registered a case against an X handle for allegedly posting defamatory, obscene and derogatory content targeting CM A Revanth Reddy and a female actor.

The case was registered based on a complaint by TPCC social media department state secretary Kailash Sajjan against the handle ‘@DigtvTelugu - DIG TV Parody’.