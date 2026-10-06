Contempt notices issued to Telangana officials for non-compliance

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has issued contempt notices to senior Telangana government officials over alleged non-compliance with its order on payment of dues to a fish contractor. Justice T Madhavi Devi issued notices to Fisheries principal secretary K Illambarthi, Finance principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sulthania, Fisheries director K Nitha, Rangareddy Collector C Narayana Reddy and two other Fisheries officials.

The contempt petition was filed by fish contractor Nagendra Kumar Dutta, alleging willful violation of the court’s November 25, 2025 order. The earlier order directed the authorities to verify whether Dutta’s name figured in an enquiry report and, if it was not connected with the enquiry, release his dues with applicable interest. Dutta alleged that the authorities had failed to comply with the order.

The court directed the respondents to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be admitted and to appear personally or through instructed counsel on October 30, 2026. It said failure to appear would result in the matter being heard ex parte.