High command puts Telangana BJP on notice over grassroots work

HYDERABAD: The message from the high command to the BJP Telangana leadership on Monday was clear: Organisational posts will have to translate into work on the ground.
A heated discussion at the meeting of state office-bearers reportedly saw party co-in-charge Abhay Patil, state organisational secretary Madhukar and joint secretary Dasharath question the functioning of several state-level leaders. The leadership asked how the party could hope to come to power if those holding organisational responsibilities continued to operate in the same manner.
At the heart of the discussion was a concern that has been troubling the state unit: the gap between holding a post and actually performing the work that comes with it. The in-charges reportedly told office-bearers that posts alone would no longer be enough and that leaders would have to demonstrate their contribution at the grassroots.
The criticism was particularly directed at the tendency of state office-bearers to remain at the party’s Hyderabad headquarters instead of spending time in the districts. According to sources present at the meeting, barring three office-bearers, most of the state-level leaders were based at the headquarters.
The leadership questioned how the organisation could expand and prepare for electoral battles if those responsible for strengthening it remained largely in Hyderabad. Office-bearers were reportedly told to tour the districts regularly and work directly with party cadres. In politics, the distance between the headquarters and the ground can sometimes tell its own story.
Accountability
The issue of accountability also came up sharply. The leadership reportedly questioned how some office-bearers could be entrusted with key organisational responsibilities when they did not even have active party membership.
“If state office-bearers themselves are not accountable, how can district presidents be questioned about their performance?” the leadership is learnt to have asked.
The in-charges also reportedly made it clear that lobbying or “managing” appointments would not be accepted as a route to organisational positions. Those who work for the party and demonstrate their commitment at the grassroots would be considered for such responsibilities, they said.
“Work to fulfil the aspirations of those who sacrificed their lives for the party,” the in-charges reportedly told the office-bearers, calling for greater commitment to organisational work.
The same theme of accountability surfaced when Abhay Patil held discussions with district presidents over allegations of misuse of funds during the municipal elections. The issue reportedly led to another heated exchange, with some district presidents asking the leadership to also question the municipal election in-charges about their role and responsibilities in the alleged financial irregularities.
The leadership, however, appeared to draw a firm line on the issue. Those found responsible for misusing party or election-related funds would not be spared, Abhay Patil reportedly said.
“If necessary, criminal cases will also be filed,” he warned.
Patil is also learnt to have told the meeting that the party leadership was aware of who was backing some of those facing allegations and that the individuals behind the alleged irregularities would also be identified.
Financial assistance
For district presidents, however, organisational accountability also came with a practical concern: money. Several raised the difficulties involved in maintaining party offices and sought financial assistance from the state leadership.
They reportedly asked the state BJP to provide funds for the maintenance and functioning of district offices, adding another layer to a meeting otherwise centred on how the organisation is run and who is answerable for its performance.
The broader message from the leadership was that organisational responsibility would increasingly be measured by activity, presence in the districts and accountability. As the party prepares for future electoral battles, the expectation appears to be that those holding the posts will have to spend less time managing the organisation from Hyderabad and more time building it on the ground.
Heated exchanges over misuse of funds
The same theme of accountability surfaced when Abhay Patil held discussions with district presidents over allegations of misuse of funds during the municipal elections. The issue reportedly led to another heated exchange, with some district presidents asking the leadership to also question the municipal election in-charges about their role and responsibilities in the alleged financial irregularities. The leadership, however, appeared to draw a firm line on the issue. Those found responsible for misusing party or election-related funds would not be spared, Abhay Patil reportedly said. “If necessary, criminal cases will also be filed,” he warned.