High command puts Telangana BJP on notice over grassroots work

HYDERABAD: The message from the high command to the BJP Telangana leadership on Monday was clear: Organisational posts will have to translate into work on the ground.

A heated discussion at the meeting of state office-bearers reportedly saw party co-in-charge Abhay Patil, state organisational secretary Madhukar and joint secretary Dasharath question the functioning of several state-level leaders. The leadership asked how the party could hope to come to power if those holding organisational responsibilities continued to operate in the same manner.

At the heart of the discussion was a concern that has been troubling the state unit: the gap between holding a post and actually performing the work that comes with it. The in-charges reportedly told office-bearers that posts alone would no longer be enough and that leaders would have to demonstrate their contribution at the grassroots.

The criticism was particularly directed at the tendency of state office-bearers to remain at the party’s Hyderabad headquarters instead of spending time in the districts. According to sources present at the meeting, barring three office-bearers, most of the state-level leaders were based at the headquarters.

The leadership questioned how the organisation could expand and prepare for electoral battles if those responsible for strengthening it remained largely in Hyderabad. Office-bearers were reportedly told to tour the districts regularly and work directly with party cadres. In politics, the distance between the headquarters and the ground can sometimes tell its own story.